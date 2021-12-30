'I'd wake up at 4am full of self-loathing': After 30 years, I had to discover who I was without alcohol.

I accidentally gave up drinking. Single mum. Recently divorced. COVID times. It seemed like a really bad time to accidentally give up drinking and I take no responsibility for it.

Around mid-year, I did a Kundalini yoga class run by a lovely friend, Lorraine. It has taken me years to find my style of yoga, having been to lots of classes which are more physically form focused (say that after a few tequilas), I discovered that yoga of a more meditative nature is my style. This may sound strange to anyone who has dabbled in Kundalini yoga because it can be intensely physical but still, it is a meditative practice.

At the end of the class, Lorraine asked if anyone would like to do a 40-day meditation for addiction and without thinking I put my hand up, then instantly remembered that I wasn’t actually addicted to anything but Lorraine assured me that it was worth giving it a go anyway.

The meditation was three minutes every day for 40 consecutive days, with a soft aim to get to 11 minutes by the end.

Now, three minutes a day is not a big ask but because I’m a single working mum, I have a house to run, a dog to walk, and various other really rubbish excuses (my online and Netflix time never once took a hit!), it took me three attempts to make it to 40 consecutive days.

I have been a big drinker since my mid-teens. As kids, my parents let my sister and I have a sherry at Christmas, a glass of wine with a Sunday roast with grandparents, I assume with the intention that we would have a 'mature approach' to alcohol when we were older.

I can confidently say, following my own extensive research, that adults who drink excessively don't do so because they were denied the odd tipple as a child. Who knew: certainly not people the '70s and '80s.

As one of those drinkers who doesn't stop once I start, I can't keep a stocked bar fridge. If I start a bottle of wine, I will finish it - and more often than not - have a glass out of a second bottle, before falling into bed. This happened approximately three or four times a week, sometimes socially but mostly not.