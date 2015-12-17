"I didn’t notice that she had turned blue."

But I do remember being impressed at the midwife’s swiftness. She was in like a shot. Then she unwrapped the swaddling and rubbed the baby’s tiny body, and a few seconds later our daughter was breathing normally again.

And that was it. No movie-style CPR or mouth-to-mouth; no ventilation machines or people shouting “STAT!”.

“She just forgot she’d been born for a moment; thought she was still swimming about safely in the amniotic fluid,” the midwife explained. “Premmie babies can do that.”

Although the crisis seemed to be over, we were told that our newborn could have more “dusky episodes” and therefore had to be moved to the Special Care Nursery and have an oxygen saturation alarm attached to her foot.

My husband and I spent our days sitting by the humidicrib, patting our daughter’s skinny legs, listening to her alarm go off, discussing baby names and wiping tears off our cheeks. As predicted, she forgot to breathe again, and again, and again – probably five or six more times in total – but the close monitoring meant that each emergency was quickly resolved.

After a week the paediatrician decided that the patient, known only as “Baby of Jean” was no longer in danger and could therefore be discharged. I didn’t want to take her home. I mean, I did – of course I did – but at home she wouldn’t have an alarm. At home there would be no swift midwives. At home my husband and I would be completely responsible for her welfare.

When we walked in our front door, baby capsule in hand, this is what I was thinking: How on Earth am I going to keep such a fragile human alive?

As I transferred my newborn to the bassinette I resolved to watch her day and night to make sure her chest was rising and falling in the correct manner. I told myself that I would just need to be extremely vigilant for four weeks (an arbitrary period of time that I made up), after which point everything would be okay.

I couldn’t really do this, of course. Turns out I was quite tired! Fortunately there were no more breathing issues. Our daughter was not as fragile as I’d imagined – in fact, she put on so much weight between her two and four week check-ups that the maternal health nurse raised her eyebrows and said, “Are you sure this the same baby you brought in last time?”

And now, eight years later, she’s still extremely robust. She has a good appetite, an impressive immune system, and is surprisingly strong. I feel so lucky to have her, and am forever grateful to my observant husband and that speedy midwife. Oh, and I love that she has the brightest, rosiest cheeks I’ve ever seen.

