A quick beginner's guide on probiotics for your skin health, because who even knows where to start.

FYI: Your body is full of bacteria (I know that sounds a bit icky, but stay with me, it's a good thing). Most of the bacteria in your body isn’t the type that makes you sick, it’s ‘good bacteria’.

These bacteria are normally found in the nose, throat, vagina and digestive tract. They not only help with digestion but also help to fend off foreign bacteria.

Most people live their day-to-day life unaware of all the great things that your naturally occurring good bacteria does for you, until they’re off balance.

Experiencing an imbalance of good bacteria in the body happens reasonably often for a lot of people. Like if you’re sick, stressed or on certain medications (if you know, you know).

“But what does all of this have to do with my skin?” I hear you shout.

Okay so here’s what happens:

Your skin can reflect what's going on inside your gastrointestinal tract through the gut-skin axis.



The gut-skin axis is the connection between your gut and skin, which is facilitated by your immune system. Fancy!



So basically, your skin issues can sometimes be an indicator of an imbalance happening in your gut.



So how can we support this axis? Well, it's always the right way to go with a multi-faceted approach. Look at your lifestyle factors like any stress you're experiencing, and your exercise levels too – plus, pay particular attention to your diet too.

And I've got one word for you: prebiotics.

Prebiotics are a type of fibre that we eat. They are also important in maintaining your gut health because they feed the good bacteria that lives there.

However, they’re found in food (like bananas and asparagus) and exit the body once digested. They don’t live here.

On the other hand, some foods (like yoghurt) have in them live beneficial bacteria which can integrate themselves into your gut ecosystem.

If you're looking to top up your intake of beneficial bacteria, they also come as supplements called probiotics, and can come in a couple of forms, like capsules, powders and drinks.

I prefer capsules or powders myself because you can just swallow the capsule and forget about it, or you can take the powder and create your own adventure by adding it to drinks, smoothies or food.