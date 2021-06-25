"Nothing good happens after 2am": 20 harsh lessons you learn in your 20s.

Your twenties is quite 👏 a 👏 time 👏, isn't it? LOTSA stuff happens. Even though everything and everyone around you will go on about how it's the "best time of your life", it's actually really fkn not.

Good. There. We said it.

It's an absolute s**t show. Between trying to work out who TF you are, you're suddenly paying bills, trying to suss out if you should invest in stuff (??), eating tuna and rice five days a week and just trying to, y'know, KEEP YOURSELF ALIVE.

Meanwhile, half your highschool friends are posting about their babies, your ex has got engaged, and you’re just about 500 per cent done with it.

Watch: Things I wish I did in my 20s. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Sure, your 20s is full of amazing highs (career things! that guy you like! your friend's dog!). But it's also full of all of these really CRUSHING lows. And you bloody bet you end up learning things the hard way.

Here are 20 brutal truths real people learnt in their 20s.

1. "Owning a house before 30 isn't as easy as it sounds." - Karen.

Image: Giphy