The 12 surprising life lessons Elle Woods taught us in Legally Blonde.

It’s been 15 years since Elle Woods graced our screens in Legally Blonde.

And that’s a big deal. Even Reese Witherspoon was posting about it.

So in honour of the the cult favourite, we’ve put together a list of the life lessons we were taught by the sorority-girl-turned-Harvard-law-graduate.

Because while the bend and snap is genius, Woods’ wisdom goes far beyond that.

1. Don’t settle for a bonehead. You’re better than that.

“If I’m going to be a partner in a law firm by the time I’m 30, I’m going to need a boyfriend who’s not a complete bonehead.”

2. Exercise is not only healthy, it can also stop you from harming your significant other.

“Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t.”

via GIPHY

3. Why be passive aggressive when you can just be aggressive?

“I like your outfit too, except when I dress up as a frigid bitch, I try not to look so constipated.”

4. Don’t be afraid to use legal speak. Be a lady boss in any situation.