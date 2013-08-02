Don't hold your farts in ... and other life don'ts

Don’t wish time away.

Don’t miss out on eating dessert for breakfast.

Don’t hold your farts in.

Don’t cut your own hair.

Don’t talk yourself out of an opportunity to try something new.

Don’t go to bed angry.

Don’t wake up angry.

Don’t be late.

Don’t be rude to the waiter/waitress/barista/cashier/cleaning lady.

Don’t close your heart to kindness.

Don’t shake hands limply.

Don’t talk yourself down.

Don’t pick at pimples.

Don’t build so many walls that you can’t be reached.

Don’t be strong all the time.

Don’t worry about the dishes, until you absolutely have to.

Don’t be a jerk when driving.

Don’t ignore your email inbox to the point of having 1,976 unread emails.

Don’t buy what you can make.

Don’t ignore your instincts.

Don’t worry about singing in the car, just do it.

Don’t tell lies about other people to make yourself look good.

Don’t be lazy. Unless it’s the weekend. Then be lazy.

Don’t be too hard on yourself if you’ve had a bad day with the kids/ failed at your diet. You’re human. Be human.

Don’t judge others. You don’t know their story.