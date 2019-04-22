"I was told a cattle prod would be involved": A day in the life of an adult actress.

I’ve always been curious about porn stars.

Does having sex for work take all the fun out of it? Do they ever get embarrassed getting down in front of a room full of cameras and sound and lighting guys? And is the porn industry really as violent and exploitative as we hear?

For answers to all of these conundrums and more, I spoke to internationally renowned adult actress, Kiki Vidis about sex on screen.

Here, Kiki reveals all the secrets, and explains why it’s really the women – yep, you read that right – in the industry who call the shots.

Is sex in porn different to sex in real life?

“In a word, yes. Porn sex is nothing like real sex. Like, last time when I spoke about anal, because you have to consider camera angles, it’s only the tip of the penis that really goes in the butt, which is why guys look so big in porn.

“It’s not actually fully going in because it can’t fully go in because it’s just poking the side of the wall.

“And of course that’s not the most enjoyable sex ever when you’re just being poked by someone on the side. And it’s not great for him because he obviously wants to go all the way in.”

Any other differences?

“Until you start critiquing the porn, you won’t realise that a girl’s body is up, usually so the camera can see in and get access, and the guy’s arm is usually holding his back or holding the girl up – it’s never in that area of where the vagina and penis are because then it’ll be blocking the camera.

“So the whole time we might look like we’re going crazy at it, but in our heads it’s all about ‘Do I have a double chin?,’ ‘Are there lines in my stomach?,’ ‘Does my leg need to come out more?,’ ‘Are my arms hiding my boobs?’…”

“The directors only care about two things: don’t block what we call the ‘box shot,’ which is the vagina and penis, and try not to cover the boobs.

“But every girl has a part of their body that they’re self-conscious of. So with me, for example, I’m self-conscious of my ears, so I always have to make sure my hair is covering my ears. I feel like I have little elf ears, but my hair’s so thick that luckily it covers them.”

What else do you have to think about when filming a scene?

“I like to make sure my toes are pointed because it makes my legs look longer [laughs]. I’ve always got a little checklist in my head, and I keep repeating that checklist every 30 seconds or so.

“Then on top of that, I’ve got to make sure I’m moaning, and a lot of girls are self-conscious of how often they moan – you’ve got to find that nice border.”