Caroline does other people's life admin. But there are a few things she won't do.

If you're feeling overwhelmed with your never-ending to-do-list, there are professionals that can do it for you. Seriously.

Caroline Brunne is a life assistant (yep, that's her actual job description.) She's spent more than a decade mastering the art of life management and these days, works as the founder of Organise.Curate.Design. where she helps everyday people get on top of their chaotic lives.

We know what you're thinking. What do life admin assistants actually...do?

We spoke to Caroline to ask all the nitty gritty questions about what her job entails. Here's a peek inside her day.

So, what does a life admin assistant do?

"The real question is, what doesn’t a life assistant do?! We are the admin and logistics of your never-ending to-do list; a blend between your fairy godmother and your sidekick," Caroline told Mamamia.

"Working with a life assistant is like having a second brain and best of all, you can keep working with us as your little secret so your friends never need to know and will suddenly think you are nailing it at life."

Not only does Caroline take care of minor admin tasks, she also helps clients with their long-term goals.

"Essentially, when you work with us we help you unpack your mental load by having a detailed brainstorm session, we discuss everything from medical appointments you need to schedule to your bigger goals and dreams," she said.

"Once that load has left your brain we put it together in an actionable plan and identify the things you need to do yourself and the things you can outsource to us or another service provider. With that plan you can either choose to work at it yourself now or you can outsource it all," she said.