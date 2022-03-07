"I'm calling you out mum." The 10 lies we were all told as children.

If you're a parent and you've ever lied to your child for the betterment of your mental capacity (or just for the fun of it), then I don't blame you.

But upon reflection, some of those lies were pretty darn harsh.

So mum and dad, I'm calling you out. Not for dropping me on my head when I was a tender infant or anything ridiculous like that, because you guys are amazing (and besides, the scar isn't that noticeable anyway).

But for making me believe in some really stupid lies that still haunt me to this day.

Here are the 10 lies we (but it could just be me) were all told as children.

1. "There's food at home."

No, there isn't. Uncooked rice, soy sauce and ketchup in the cupboard is not a meal and my seven-year-old mouth will simply not be able to swallow it down.

Just get me a six pack of chicken nuggies, please. With a Fanta and hot chips instead of the apples, preferably. I beg of you.

2. "Yes, you can go to the park later."

I've said this lie myself, many times. It is a tried and tested method to ensure disobedient kids buckle down and behave. Believe it or not, it works. Every single time.

So I don't blame my parents for using this lie so often... I just wish they hadn't.

3. "School is closed for the day!"

Surely someone's well intentioned parent who couldn't be bothered to go to work or to take their kids to school have used this... Once or twice atleast?

Mine did, about once a year, in the middle of a school week, when their definitely wasn't a day off to be had. Maybe my mum just needed a break, and I don't judge her for it. My only question is, why on earth would she want to take the day off... with four children?

It's just mind-boggling, really.

4. "Disney On Ice is cancelled because the skater fell through the ice."

Maybe I'm alone in this little white lie, but my mum sure did use it. And I sure did believe her when she announced the lovely skater playing 'Ariel' had to be taken to hospital after the ice at All Phones Arena hadn't actually been frozen properly. And sadly, all the kids would have to miss out, not just me.