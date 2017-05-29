Take a look at the 2008 X-Factor audition that resulted in a baby.

Earlier this year, pop star Cheryl Cole and former One Direction member Liam Payne had a baby boy together.

But back in 2008, Payne was a 14-year-old aspiring singer and Cole was a 24-year-old X Factor judge deciding if he should go through to the next round of the British talent show.

Payne, 23, was reminded of this slightly cringe-worthy first meeting on the Graham Norton Show at the weekend.

Norton played footage of a baby-faced Payne singing ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ – including the moment he winks at Cheryl – followed by the Girls Aloud singer praising the teenager.

“I think you’re really cute… you’ve got charisma,” Cole told him in the video.

Payne couldn’t hide his discomfort when Norton teased about playing the clip, warning that his girlfriend didn’t like to retell the story of their first meeting.

“I’m going to be sleeping here tonight if we go into these details, she doesn’t like to talk about this bit,” he said.

After watching, Payne shared how the "cute" comment had earned him teasing from friends, but now he's having the last laugh.

"When I got back to school, I got a real ribbing for winking at Cheryl. Cut to my 23rd birthday party and here we are together, and my friends are just mute in the corner," he laughed.

"And now we’ve got a baby, Bear. So it all makes perfect sense!"

