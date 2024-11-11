Liam Payne was wearing a $60k watch on the day of his death. It's been missing ever since.

A Rolex watch Liam Payne was seen wearing hours before he died is missing. It's a mystery the Argentinian authorities are keen to solve quickly.

The watch is worth around $60,000, which has left police wondering if was stolen before the former One Direction member's death.

According to the Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, Payne was seen wearing the Rolex in CCTV footage and other photos at least two to three hours before he fell from a balcony of the Buenos Aires hotel CasaSur.

When the singer's body was inspected by police, he was no longer wearing the Rolex.

"We know, from images that were analysed, that Payne was wearing a Rolex on the day of his death. He was wearing it in one of his hands and he had it for at least two to three hours before he jumped into the void," police told the newspaper.

"We looked for it in the room at the CasaSur hotel where he was staying and we couldn't find it."

In recent days, police have carried out raids on nine homes involved with those under investigation in association with Payne's death.

Liam's father Geoff attends a memorial service. Image: Getty.