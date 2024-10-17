'I was a One Direction fan. Liam Payne's death has hit me in a way I didn't expect.'

I only ever got one detention in my life, and it was for sneaking out of class to watch a One Direction music video with my friend.

So, when I found out that Liam Payne had died, the grief hit me like a parasocial wave.

My One Direction journey started in 2011. When a Year 8 classmate was shocked I didn't know about the boyband, I raced home that afternoon to find out everything I could about the group, who formed on the British X Factor in 2010.

After binge-watching all of their X Factor video diaries on my iPod Touch, I was instantly hooked with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne.

I didn't realise just how much One Direction would go on to define my teen years. My days were book-ended by the group. I would wake up and check Twitter for news, and I would go to sleep watching their latest interviews.

Watch Liam Payne's X Factor audition. Post continues after video.



Video: ITV

Every new inside joke was a delight for us Directioners, including Liam's fear of spoons, and Louis' love for carrots.