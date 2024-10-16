Behind the scenes, Liam Payne's greatest accomplishment had nothing to do with One Direction.

Liam Payne, one of the original members of global sensation One Direction, has tragically passed away at the age of 31. TMZ first reported that the singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Payne was born in Wolverhampton, England, and shot to fame in 2010 after capturing hearts while competing on the UK version of The X Factor. Eventually, Payne was teamed up with fellow competitors Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik to form One Direction.

Watch Liam Payne's X Factor audition. Article continues below.



Video: Talkback Thames

From their journey through X Factor to their first official single, 'What Makes You Beautiful', One Direction quickly cemented itself as a pop culture phenomenon, and one of the biggest groups of the 2010s.

Within the group, Payne was known for his deep voice and passion for music, and was often considered the glue that held the band together, not just because of his talent but his quiet leadership and commitment to the group.

After One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Liam pursued his own solo career, releasing his debut solo single 'Strip That Down' in May 2017. The track reached number two on the ARIA charts, number three on the UK Singles Chart, and hit number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. In December 2019, Payne released his debut album as a solo artist, LP1. Payne's solo efforts showcased his versatility as a musician and singer, as well as his desire to experiment with different sounds and genres.