Liam Payne met Kate Cassidy in 2022. She had been manifesting their relationship for a decade.

One Direction band member Liam Payne has sadly passed away, aged 31.

The singer died on October 16, 2024, when he fell from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel's third floor balcony into an internal courtyard.

Payne had been holidaying in Buenos Aries with his girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, at the time. During their travels, they also attended Payne's former band member Niall Horan's concert.

According to Page Six, Cassidy left two days prior to the singer's death, sharing a TikTok where she said they had decided to spend two weeks enjoying their trip instead of the planned five.

Payne had been in a loving relationship with Cassidy for the past two years. Though, she had manifested their love story long before they ever crossed paths.

Watch Liam Payne's X-Factor audition. Article continue after video.



Source: X-Factor UK

In a 2023 TikTok video, Cassidy revealed she had drawn the One Direction star in a picture when she was a young fan.

"I am the best manifester, and I'm going to show you why," she said in the video. "I drew this when I was 10 years old."

The 25-year-old then held up a popsicle stick with a drawing of a brunette man in a white shirt and jeans, labelled 'Liam.'