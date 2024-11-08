Roger Nores was with his friend Liam Payne in his final days. Here is everything we know about him.

It's been three weeks since former One Direction member Liam Payne, aged 31, was found dead in a hotel in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Now, the official toxicology results have been released, revealing the musician had traces of "alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants" in his body, as per a press release.

Three people have also been arrested and charged in Argentina in connection to Payne's death.

The first charge is against someone who "accompanied [Payne] on a daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires," and is charged with abandonment of a person followed by death. Another defendant is a hotel employee accused of supplying cocaine on two occasions. The third defendant is an alleged "drug supplier," charged with two supplies on two separate occasions.

No names have been released to identify the people charged.

Watch Liam Payne's 'X Factor' audition. Post continues after video.







Reportedly seen with Payne in the hours before his death was his friend Rogelio 'Roger' Nores, who has denied abandoning the singer.

"I could have never imagined something like this would happen," he told the MailOnline.