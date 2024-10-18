Fame is broken.

At 14 years old, Liam Payne got his first taste of the brutality of the entertainment industry.

Despite getting through several audition rounds with X Factor, he was sent home before the live shows. He would return two years later in 2010 and blow the judges away with a rendition of 'Cry Me A River'.

"Based on talent, [you're] absolutely incredible," judge Simon Cowell told the hopeful Liam, now a slightly more mature 16-year-old boy.

"I never expected in my wildest dreams for that to happen," Liam beamed afterward with a naive grin spread across his face.

Watch the audition. Post continues after video.



ITV.

This is a different, lighter Liam Payne than who we've known in the past decade. But it's the same Liam who was found dead this week at a hotel in Argentina.

14 years after he got through X Factor and started One Direction and half his lifetime since he first auditioned, Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director, Pablo Policicchio, said in a statement that the singer "had jumped from the balcony of his room".

"There was nothing we could do," Alberto Crescenti, the head of Buenos Aires' SAME emergency services body, told local media at the time. "His injuries were incompatible with life."