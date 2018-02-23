Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne were asked about sex. A woman behind them hijacked their answer.

On Thursday at the 2018 BRIT Awards, someone thought asking Cheryl and Liam Payne about their sex life would be a fun thing to do.

The new parents discussed their 11-month-old son at home, ‘safe words’ and 50 Shades of Grey all in the same breath. It was extremely awkward.

Thankfully a woman in the background photo bombed their interview, giving us a much needed distraction from accidentally imagining Cheryl, 34, and Payne, 24, rubbing their bits together.

Watch the moment Liam Payne and Cheryl were photo bombed while talking about sex below. Post continues after video.

Did you see it?

What about now?