Liam Payne met Cheryl Cole before he was famous. Years later, their paths crossed again.

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has been found dead, aged 31. According to local authorities, the British musician fell from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel.

Liam leaves behind a son, Bear, seven, whom he shared with singer Cheryl Cole, 41.

Liam and Cheryl first met in 2008, when the then 14-year-old first auditioned for the British version of the X Factor.

During his audition, the former Girls Aloud member said: "I like you, I think you're really cute. I think you've got charisma and you give us that little cheeky wink."

Video: ITV

Unfortunately Liam didn't make it past judges houses. But he returned two years later, ready to give it another go. Cheryl was back on the judging panel for 2010, and she loved Liam's audition just as much as the first one.

"You've definitely got it," she told him. "Whatever it is, you've got it. And I thought your voice was really, really powerful."

Liam made it through to bootcamp, where the 16-year-old was formed into a group with four other hopeful singers — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson — creating what would become global sensation, One Direction.

It wasn't until five years later that Liam, then 22, and Cheryl, then 32, sparked romance whispers. Fans caught the pair flirting during One Direction's performance together at an X Factor final.