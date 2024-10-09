A viral video and harassment allegations: What's going on with Liam Payne?

In the years following One Direction's split, Liam Payne seems to be the one band member that consistently makes headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Yes, we're talking about the infamous interview with Logan Paul where he made some interesting and admittedly cringe comments about his former bandmates. Then there is his controversial relationships, including a recent clip where he made a misogynistic comment about his girlfriend. Not to mention, his strange weigh-ins on celebrity drama, like the Will Smith Oscars slap.

But his recent behaviour has him back in the hot seat, yet again. What started with tweets and jokes has transformed as his ex-fiancée shared a serious new video.

Watch Liam Payne's original audition on the X-Factor UK. Article continues after video.



Source: YouTube/The X- Factor UK

After sharing a story on Snapchat of himself and Niall Horan together at the latter's concert in Argentina, fans went wild for the 1D reunion. And what seemed wholesome quickly descended into cringe, when videos emerged online of Payne exhibiting some… icky behaviour, let's call it. But more about that later.

After the cringey videos hit the internet, it only got worse for Payne, when his ex-fiancée took to TikTok to expose some alleged problematic behaviour. It's safe to say, if Liam Payne didn't give you the ick before, he certainly will now.