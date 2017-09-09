'To my one-year-old, you'll never know it, but you got me through my darkest days.'

“He’s the best looking kid I’ve seen all day,” our obstetrician would shoot back with a smile.

“I’m sure he says that to everyone,” dad would say as we walk out.

“But with us, he really means it,” I would reply.

Over the months, you grew bigger, healthier, stronger. You were such a wriggle worm, it’s like you always had something to do in there.



Each night dad would come home from work and place a hand on mum’s belly. This was my favourite time of the day. We’d feel you move, and when there was an exceptionally big kick, dad’s eyes would light up. My heart would swell with love. We’d created this little human. I couldn’t be more excited for our little family. Our future was so bright.

It was seven weeks before your due date when I started to feel uncomfortable. I complained to the hospital, the obstetrician, the midwives, but I think everyone thought I was overreacting. I was, after all, on the final stretch. Pregnancy in the third trimester is never a walk in the park.

But a week later, six weeks before your due date, you were ready to meet mum and dad.

The problem was, we weren’t ready for you. Your nursery was in boxes. I hadn’t even packed my hospital bag. In fact, dad was due to fly out the following week for an overseas work trip!

When we arrived at the hospital, my waters broke.

“You’ve officially gone into labour,” the midwife told me. I cried.

Dad stayed with me the entire time. He dabbed a cold face washer on my head to cool me down. He cuddled me in between contractions. He repeatedly told me how amazingly I was doing, all the while sneaking glimpses of the Geelong v Bulldogs game playing on the delivery suite’s TV screen.

Before we knew it, it was time to push, and there you were.

You were perfect in every possible way. But you were supposed to keep cooking. So after a very quick cuddle with mum, you were gone, rushed to the special care nursery, a place you would call home for the next 2.5 weeks.