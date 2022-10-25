Leslie Jordan had his first drink when he was 14. It took him 33 years to get sober.

Actor Leslie Jordan has sadly passed away at 67, after becoming involved in a car crash on Monday in Los Angeles.

Now, the star is being remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his dedication to comedy, and the incredible life he lived as a performer.

But while Jordan was making us laugh on our screens, he underwent a very personal battle in the late 1990s, when he identified his drinking habits were a problem.

He was sober for the last 20 years of his life, but for the 30 years prior, it seemed Jordan used alcohol as a crutch.

Jordan's early relationship with alcohol.

Jordan has been very open about growing up in a Baptist Christian family, who didn’t drink alcohol.

“I remember my family were teetotal, but I knew some Episcopalians, and they’re big drinkers,” he joked in an interview with The Guardian in 2021.

“So, I went to their house, got into their bar and within 10 minutes I just thought: ‘What’s been wrong with me? I’m the life of the party now’,” he explained.

He was only 14.

“I was adorable, I was precious,” he told PEOPLE. “And I stayed precious and adorable for the next 33 years.”

Although his enjoyment of alcohol conflicted with his dedication to his faith, the latter waned in the following years.

“I so wanted to be a good Christian, I really did. I wanted to follow the teachings of Christ to the best of my ability, and I tried, but then the whole gay thing starts happening,” he shared.

“At the age of 17, I turned my back on religion.”