Cult buy: You'll want to wear this versatile satin skirt every single day during winter.

When you find a really, really great skirt, there’s only one thing to do.

Run out to buy it in every single colour and print you can find, then tell anyone who’ll listen how awesome it is.

So, here we are, because I’ve found a very excellent skirt and I think you might like it too.

Drum roll please… it’s the Sportsgirl Satin Slip Skirt, $89.95.

With a bias cut that brings in (or gives you) a waist and skims over your thighs and bum, this Sportsgirl Satin Slip Skirt is absurdly flattering on pretty much every body type.