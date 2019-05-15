Search
Cult buy: You'll want to wear this versatile satin skirt every single day during winter.

When you find a really, really great skirt, there’s only one thing to do.

Run out to buy it in every single colour and print you can find, then tell anyone who’ll listen how awesome it is.

So, here we are, because I’ve found a very excellent skirt and I think you might like it too.

Drum roll please… it’s the Sportsgirl Satin Slip Skirt, $89.95.

With a bias cut that brings in (or gives you) a waist and skims over your thighs and bum, this Sportsgirl Satin Slip Skirt is absurdly flattering on pretty much every body type.

amy-clark-sportsgirl-skirt-1
I couldn't go past this shiny, copper, gold leopard print. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.
amy-clark-sportsgirl-skirt
SO FUN. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.
View this post on Instagram

 

Felt cute, might delete later, idk #sportsgirlstyle ???? @sportsgirlwarrnambool

A post shared by Sportsgirl (@sportsgirl) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Currently obsessed #sportsgirlstyle ???? @sportsgirlbourkest

A post shared by Sportsgirl (@sportsgirl) on

View this post on Instagram

 

Our Sunday staples ft @jadetunchy #sportsgirlstyle

A post shared by Sportsgirl (@sportsgirl) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Our black animal satin slip is B A C K *adds to cart immediately* #sportsgirlstyle ???? @kristywho

A post shared by Sportsgirl (@sportsgirl) on

Sure, this style is, ahem, $50 more expensive than some of the other similar versions of this skirt on the market, but that extra dosh buys you some very lovely features.

Like the truly elasticised waist that stretches to accommodate dance moves and big meals. And how the fabric feels silky to touch, and is thick enough so you won't see your undies in broad daylight.

It also comes in seven versatile colours and prints:

sportsgirl satin slip skirt
Snake skin has to be one of the most enjoyable trends for winter 2019. Image: Sportsgirl.
sportsgirl satin slip skirt
Snow leopard is just as valid as regular leopard. Image: Sportsgirl.
sportsgirl satin slip skirt
As is golden leopard. Image: Sportsgirl.
sportsgirl satin slip skirt
This terracotta colour is stunning. Image: Sportsgirl.
sportsgirl satin slip skirt
This could be your new everyday black skirt. Image: Sportsgirl.
sportsgirl satin slip skirt
So silky and creamy. Image: Sportsgirl.
sportsgirl satin slip skirt
Digging this red wine colour that's apparently called 'Ox BIood. Image: Sportsgirl.
You can wear this slip skirt a bunch of different ways:

With a graphic T-shirt, a long-sleeve turtleneck, a bright, chunky jumper tucked in at the front, and with sneakers, boots or heels. Some of the colours and prints are also available in matching tops if you'd like to turn the slip skirt into a two-piece look.

sportsgirl satin
This satin lounge look whispers comfort. Image: Sportsgirl.
sportsgirl satin
Actually, so does this one. Image: Sportsgirl.
sportsgirl satin
Satin camis are perfect for layering under winter coats. Image: Sportsgirl.
sportsgirl satin
This two-piece set is also an A+. Image: Sportsgirl.

Now all that's left to do is nab one in every colour. Race ya.

