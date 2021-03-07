The clock is ticking! Leonardo DiCaprio unlucky in love and desperate for a baby.

This International Women's Day, Mamamia has pledged to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes. That's why we're flipping the script in the stories you'll find on our homepage today. To draw attention to the ridiculous stories that still get written about women in the public eye, we've written satirical stories about male public figures, using the type of headlines that are still, in 2021, exclusively written about women. You can read more about our pledge to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes this IWD here.

Leonardo DiCaprio has it all. He's an award-winning actor, a film producer, and a passionate climate activist. But as the years go by, there's one question that remains on everyone's lips.

Will Leonardo DiCaprio ever find love?

In recent decades, the 46-year-old has been unlucky in love, struggling to nail down a long-term relationship.

Now, as the actor reaches his fifties, insiders close to the star are concerned that time is running out.

"Leo's lifelong dream is finding love. He really wants to settle down and start a family," one source told Mamamia.

"But Leo knows that his time is running out. He's starting to panic," the insider added.

According to sources close to Leo, the Inception star is becoming "desperate" to have a baby. And with constant baby bump rumours plaguing the 46-year-old, it hasn't been easy.

"Leo knows that his time is running out. He's starting to panic." Image: Getty.

"Leo puts on a brave face when it comes to the constant baby rumours, but it is starting to become a source of irritation for him," an insider shared.