PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT:

Do not touch the Princess.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a royal tour of USA this week. It’s been a big week. Kate became best friends with Beyonce. Wills casually boarded a commercial flight to Washington. And LeBron James, world famous basketballer, touched the Duchess.

He TOUCHED THE DUCHESS.

Sound the alarm. Get the soldiers with fuzzy hats. Fax the Queen, stat.

After the Duke and Duchess had watched him play basketball, LeBron was introduced to the royal couple in front of the press. He gave them a Cleveland Cavaliers shirt, and a baby one for Prince George. And he put his arm around the princess. Here is the moment, with convenient thought bubbles that may or may not depict the actual thoughts of the involved parties.

First, LeBron had a stroke of genius, and a twinkle in his eye.

Really, it was okay. They looked like they had a lot of fun. LeBron did not get tackled by secret services. The hounds were not released. It was just a bit awkward.

So remember, don’t touch the royalty. Actually, screw it. Let’s high-five and give them a noogie them like ol’ pals. They’d probably love it.