'I was a Mormon for 30 years. Here are the real secrets of the church.'

For the first 30 years of Emma's* life, she was consumed by the Mormon Church.

There was seminary every morning, church on Sundays, weekly youth activities, bi-annual lectures from modern-day prophets, independent study of the Book of Mormon and guidebooks… and so much more. The messaging was constant and inescapable.

"People don't really appreciate the scope of what it means to be Mormon and how it's part of every little bit of your life," Emma told Mamamia. "I spent so much time trying to be a good woman that I really didn't have time to rest."

And there is a lot to remember to be a "good Mormon".

No sex until marriage. No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes. No porn. No swearing, no lying. No coffee or tea. No gambling. No abortions. No "immodest" clothing. And that only scrapes the surface.

While there has been recent talk of certain 'loopholes' to these rules, Emma suggested that these aren't as common in Australia.