Why James Safechuck's testimony in Leaving Neverland has started an online debate.

The man behind the documentary that has catapulted child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson back into the spotlight, has been challenged on the dates cited by an alleged victim.
One of Jackson’s biographers, Mike Smallcombe, confronted the director on Twitter, questioning the testimony of James Safechuck.
James, 41, claims he was molested over several years by Jackson when he was a child. His allegations make up half of the documentary Leaving Neverland.
He details one incident of abuse that happened in an upstairs room at the train station, which was built at Neverland ranch. He says it was at some point between 1988 and 1992.
Smallcombe produced construction permits for the building which say it was built in 1994, two years after Safechuck says the abuse at the hands of Jackson stopped.
Director Dan Reed initially replied to Smallcombe’s claims with a simple; “Yeah, there seems to be no doubt about the station date. The date they have wrong is the end of the abuse.”
So @danreed1000 is now saying because the story has been debunked, suddenly the end of Safechuck’s abuse was when he was 16/17 rather than 14. It’s a three year discrepancy. Just hold your hands up, don’t change the story. This is what happens when you don’t investigate properly. https://t.co/EydUEztVJJ
— Mike Smallcombe (@mikesmallcombe1) March 31, 2019
But Smallcombe isn’t impressed.
He has accused Reed of changing Safechuck’s timeline himself.
Top Comments
Often adult victims when recalling childhood abuse will recall developmental stages in which the abuse started and stopped more than specific ages. Or they take a best guess of their age based on the context of their memories from that time. Every adult victim I've ever worked with has said things like "I was maybe 5 or 7ish" or "It was in my late teens maybe". When you understand the complexity of human memory and the effects of trauma on the brain, this isn't at all far fetched and does NOT serve as proof that the victim is lying. These misconceptions around childhood sexual abuse are making me tired 🙄
Yes the effects of trauma and human memory are complex. Though that is not something that is being debated alone in this case. It is the credibility of these alleged victims, and their family's history of opportunism. It's all for money. In this false narrative "Leaving Neverland" there are too many discrepancies to excuse the so called trauma on the human memory. James Safechucks mother explains how she was so happy when MJ died that she danced and danced!!! So MJ died in 2009 but her son didn't tell her about the so called abuse until 2013!! The list goes on....Do your research.... Michael Jackson was investigated for 10 years by the FBI and cleared by not just 1 grand jury but 2!! Start looking into the reasons why people in high places wanted to get rid of MJ, then you might realise why we have a judicial system. To clear the name of the falsely accused.
George Pell was convicted and rightly so...finally some justice for victims, but do not use a 'story' like Leaving Neverland as proof of anything. It is actually a child pornography film, true victims do not describe shocking and graphic details as these try hard actors do. It is such an insult to true victims. Open your eyes and don't be brainwashed.
I've also believed Wade and James, but James claims that he was replaced by Brett Barnes in 1992... except the train station wasn't finished until 1994 which James claims Jackson had abused him in. This is not about not remembering age, this is a huge discrepancy.
We've all seen that copy/paste by the fans many, many times, and each of them have been DEBUNKED.
There is no evidence of any opportunism in their families.
There was NO '10 year investigation' by the FBI. The FBI involved in the case investigated on and over for around 2 years. 1/ There was no formal 10 to 13 year investigation into Michael Jackson
2/ The FBI did want to bring a federal case against Michael Jackson but because of the statute of limitations it did not happen
3/ Jim Clemente in 2001 reached out to Michael Jackson's head of security and told the head of security that he was responsible for the safety of the young child in MJ's entourage
4/ Jim Clemente also told the head of the security if MJ was a pedophile that he could help him and gave him his card
5/ There was another victim during the investigation that shut down during the grand jury and because of this MJ could not be charged for that victim
6/ The FBI found both Jordan and Gavin credible and Jim Clemente stated that Jordan did accurately describe the markings on MJ's genitalia
7/That there will more than likely be more victims coming forward
It is important to note that there were officially FOUR different train stations at Neverland ranch. If you look up the map of Neverland ranch on Google, you will find the following train stations listed:
4 Electric Train Station
8 Main Train Station
25 Train Station
41 Zoo Train Station.