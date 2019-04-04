Why James Safechuck's testimony in Leaving Neverland has started an online debate.

The man behind the documentary that has catapulted child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson back into the spotlight, has been challenged on the dates cited by an alleged victim.

One of Jackson’s biographers, Mike Smallcombe, confronted the director on Twitter, questioning the testimony of James Safechuck.

James, 41, claims he was molested over several years by Jackson when he was a child. His allegations make up half of the documentary Leaving Neverland.

Here is the trailer to the HBO documentary. Post continues after video.

Video by HBO

He details one incident of abuse that happened in an upstairs room at the train station, which was built at Neverland ranch. He says it was at some point between 1988 and 1992.

Smallcombe produced construction permits for the building which say it was built in 1994, two years after Safechuck says the abuse at the hands of Jackson stopped.

Director Dan Reed initially replied to Smallcombe’s claims with a simple; “Yeah, there seems to be no doubt about the station date. The date they have wrong is the end of the abuse.”

So @danreed1000 is now saying because the story has been debunked, suddenly the end of Safechuck’s abuse was when he was 16/17 rather than 14. It’s a three year discrepancy. Just hold your hands up, don’t change the story. This is what happens when you don’t investigate properly. https://t.co/EydUEztVJJ — Mike Smallcombe (@mikesmallcombe1) March 31, 2019

But Smallcombe isn’t impressed.

He has accused Reed of changing Safechuck’s timeline himself.