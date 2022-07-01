'I'm tired of fighting': I've spent my whole life in America. Now it's time to leave.

I am leaving. Later than I should have, but isn’t that always the story? We always stay longer than necessary.

I thought things could be fixed - I thought I could fix it by staying. But I’m learning it doesn’t always have to be my job to fix it, and I can make a decision that’s just best for me, without thinking of anyone else first. I can do the selfish thing that will make me happy and keep me safe in the long run.

It’s time to get out.

So I’ve been in this situation before with a romantic relationship - a few times, to be honest - but in this case, my relationship is with a country. I’m leaving the U.S. and relocating to Canada in a few months.

I started thinking about it even before Trump was elected; partially as a new, exciting experience, and mostly as a reaction to the direction the country’s politics seemed to be heading. I saw more and more people getting elected on platforms of bigotry and intolerance, and my own rights eroded in the name of “national security” and “states’ rights.”

When Trump did end up winning, I stayed in bed for half the day crying, then got up and went to work (because even the trauma of watching him get elected doesn’t count for a day off - and my company didn’t even offer sick days), and decided, no, I couldn’t leave yet.

I would stay and fight.

So it was bad enough six years ago, and it’s only gotten worse since then, both politically and personally. I tried to make a difference. I donated a lot of money. I started a nonprofit community crowdfunding event that made an impact and that I was very proud of, but we had too few volunteers to do the work and fizzled after less than a year.