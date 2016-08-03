"Offspring showed me what life will be like for my husband after I die."

Since being diagnosed with terminal cancer, crying has been a very normal part of my life.

I cry because I have cancer.

I cry because I am dying.

I cry because I feel sick and tired.

I cry over the things I will miss out on – growing old with my husband, having kids etc.

I cry about losing everyone in my life and leaving my family and friends behind to deal with me not being there.

But, I have also found myself crying about some pretty hilarious things.

One of my most laughable crying experiences was walking into the bedroom crying and my husband asking what was wrong. My response being…

“Winners and Losers is over for another season!”

Emma and her husband, Serge. Image via Facebook.

Yes, I was crying over a television show. I was so worried that I wouldn’t be alive to see what would happen next for Bec and her very interesting love life. There were so many unanswered questions. It was nothing short of a disaster.

This became an ongoing dilemma, as my favourite shows would wrap up for the year.

However, on the upside, there would be celebration when I made it to see the next season.

In 2014, there were rumours that my all time favourite show, Offspring, would be finishing after five seasons. I was so relieved, so much that I told Kat Stewart (aka Billie) that I was glad to see the end of her career on Offspring – a little harsh?

Check out our favourite Billie moments in Offspriing. (Post continues after gallery.)

Our favourite Billie moments.