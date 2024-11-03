The 'leather jacket effect' will change how you get dressed this summer.

Picture this: It's 2008. You've pulled on your skinny jeans, your new boho blouse and finished the outfit with some ballet flats and a cute owl necklace.

But something's missing. You need to toughen it up a bit. So you go to your closet and you grab the piece you know Kate Moss or Alexa Chung or Whitney Port would turn to in this instant: your trusty leather motorcycle jacket.

Just like that, you look edgier. Cooler. More fashion. Alexa would approve.

Watch: Leigh styles Helena using the "style maths" method. Post continues below.



Mamamia

It's hard to describe the chokehold the leather jacket had on a generation of women and their wardrobes. We all had one — mine was from Zara, cropped at the waist and embellished with silver buckles, and it still holds a special place at the back of my closet juuust in case that shape becomes trendy again (ok, so I can't bear to part with it.)

But while we might not apply our leathers as liberally as we once did, we millennial women still subscribe to the styling logic. Leather = edgy, right? It's a lesson we can't let go of.

Fashion icon Alexa Chung has been deploying her signature styling trick since the early 2000s. Image: Getty.