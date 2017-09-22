"I spent my weekend in a class full of women, learning some special things about our genitals."

And it delivered.



Listen: How to get out of an orgasm rut. Post continues after audio.



A lot of people thought I was crazy going to something like this, but I have always been intrigued by this world.

It’s a foreign place for many and very few of us understand or tap into it, although it’s one of the most natural things in the universe to do, connect with our own selves.

Most people I have spoken to had a misconception about the day and its teaching, they thought that its a day of women getting together and touching each other’s bits, and it couldn’t be further from the truth.

This was a day of self-discovery, acceptance, and stepping completely out of my comfort zone if you’re like me and have never done anything like this before.

I have so many mixed emotions about this right now and trying to get it all out on paper is tough but I feel that more of us need to experience and understand it, so I will do my best to get it all out.

Doing this we can connect back to ourselves in the purest form, through our yoni.

A lot of negativity came up for me yesterday and I didn’t realize how disconnected to my feminine and my yoni I was (still am I think…) until we sat through some sharing exercises.

In one exercise with two complete strangers, I had to share about how my yoni truly felt and that was super confronting.

At first, I giggled like a school girl but once I broke down that wall, I realized that I have been so negative towards her for so long.

I have felt real shame and guilt around my yoni for many years, I have called her horrible names. I have compared her to women in movies, magazines and online etc. And I have shown her no love, just hate.

Yesterday I realized my vagina was depressed, the funny thing is, I still remember the moment Charlotte in Sex and the City declared to her three best friends that her vagina was depressed, I laughed and thought she was crazy but I now believe this to be the answer, as I swear my yoni is so up and down with how she feels.