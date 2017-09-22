"I spent my weekend in a class full of women, learning some special things about our genitals."

Recently, I was completely taken out of my comfort zone, and my ego didn’t like it one bit.
I have bungee jumped from the Ben Nevis in New Zealand, the highest jump in the Southern hemisphere. I have done naked yoga and skinny dipped with over 1000 people. I have also jumped out of a plane, and been skydiving from 14 thousand feet. I have been blindfolded and dragged onto a stage and had to perform a stand-up comedy routine to a room full of people. But what I did over the weekend far outweighs all of that.
On Sunday I attended a class with a group of other women to learn all about my yoni (female genitalia).
‘YONI’ is the Sanskrit word for the female genitals, meaning ‘sacred space’ or ‘temple’. In ancient traditions, our yonis were honoured and worshiped for their life-giving abilities, however, in our culture today we have lost this sense of honour and reverence for this amazing part of our bodies.
The MYSTERIES OF THE YONIVERSE is a ground-breaking, transformative whole day workshop just for women exploring our arousal, pleasure, orgasm, intimacy and relating.
I arrived full of nerves, my heart was beating out of my chest but I was strangely excited.
In the description when I was purchasing my ticket, there were two things that I really wanted to see, I wanted to witness a LIVE demonstration of a woman’s pleasure anatomy as stated, “this is the real anatomy lesson you wished you had in school!”
I was also dying to see a LIVE yoni massage, I’d been told about this in the past, but to see one, I was pumped, “this is a powerful practice that can enhance sensation, relaxation, and pleasure internally.”