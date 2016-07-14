Lea Michele posts heartbreaking message to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith.

Actor Lea Michele has made a heartbreaking tribute to late boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith to mark three years since his death.

Monteith famously died in July 2013 from an overdose of heroin and alcohol in a Vancouver hotel room.

The Glee actor was only 31.

Michele captioned the post with a refreshingly positive message that focused on the good times the couple shared.

“We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together… But the memories.. they’re the best of my life,” she said.

The post elicited an outpouring of grief from fans who praised Michele for her display of public vulnerability.

“Head up beautiful, one day he will meet you at the gates of heaven with his arms wide open! He was such an inspiration to many of us! I love you, Lea,” one fan said.

“Thank you for keeping his memory alive. I loved his character in Glee so much that my son’s middle name is Finn. You are my hero for staying so strong! Keep singing, Lea! You have so much soul!” Another fan said.

One fan called Michele a hero for her displayed strength.

“I will forever miss Cory! I have a cardboard cutout of Finn and I think of Cory daily. the struggles he went through help me keep going. love you, Lea!”

The tribute is the latest in a series of posts the young actor has made to commemorate her lover’s death.

We hold you in our hearts today, and every day we remember your smile. We will love you and miss you always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/deA4PQUZNz — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) July 13, 2014

Monteith and Michele met on the set of the Glee in 2009 and revealed their off-screen relationship in 2012.