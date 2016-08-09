Lea Michele shares the beauty treatment many women won't admit to.

Under the careful hand of 'brow genius' Stevi Christine, Lea also had her picture-perfect brows tidied up, wincing as she said, "This is going to hurt really bad...." Oh Lea. We so totally feel your pain.

Although, to be honest - them brows are looking particularly lush at the moment! (Stevi really needs to share her secrets on how she plumped up Lea's previously skinny eyebrows...)

But we couldn't be prouder of Lea for blowing the lid off the 'secret' beauty regime most women keep.

Yep, it's packed full of the not-so-nice activities that we never really talk about - underarm shaving and vagina waxing and hair bleaching and cuticle snipping. Or as I like to call it, 'panel beating'.

Men don't seem to have an qualms when it comes to yelping about getting their back, sack and/or crack waxed; yet when it comes to admitting we have a *tiny* moustache that needs waxing, women clam up. It's taboo.

Well, let's own it like Lea: WOMEN. HAVE. FACIAL. HAIR.

(Facial hair that bloody hurts to wax, too.)

Wax on, wax off, sister.

