Lea Michele reveals a special tattoo honouring late boyfriend Cory Monteith.

Actress Lea Michele appears nude on the September cover of Women’s Health UK‘s ‘naked’ issue and not only does she show off her toned body, she also shows off a very sweet tribute to the memory of her late boyfriend Cory Monteith.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old Scream Queens star shared the news that she was this years Women’s Health U.K. ‘naked issue’ cover girl.

“So honored to follow in the great @chrissyteigen’s footsteps and grace this years cover of @ukwomenshealth Naked Issue,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of this cover and I’m so happy I can finally share it with you all! #confidenceissexy #healthyissexy.”

On both versions of the magazine's cover a small tattoo reading "Finn" can be seen inked across Michele's bum.

In July 2013, Michele's boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith died from a drug and alcohol overdose at the age of 31.