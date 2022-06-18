Lauren Graham and Peter Krause began dating while playing siblings on Parenthood. Now they’ve split.

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have broken up after more than a decade together.

The Gilmore Girls actress' rep confirmed the news to People in June, noting that Graham, 55, and Krause, 56, "quietly ended their relationship last year".

Despite becoming romantic in 2010, the two first met in 1995, when appearing on the sitcom Caroline in the City.

While the actress had a recurring role in the series, Krause only appeared in one episode, which coincidentally included a scene with Graham.

"She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then. I didn't catch the signal," Krause said during a 2017 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Watch the trailer for Parenthood here. Post continues after video.



Video via NBCUniversal Television.

Though Graham said that they "clearly had a connection" when they first met, she blames timing and shyness for originally keeping them apart.

"I think we liked each other [but] he asked me over to his house to play a board game – and that's exactly what we ended up doing," she told Redbook in 2010.

"So I was like, 'This guy doesn't like me. Who actually plays a board game?' The timing wasn't right. I don't think either of us was ready."

"He's obviously a very confident, appealing guy, but he's shy, and so am I," she added.

And then in 2010, the actors found themselves as co-stars in the family comedy-drama TV series Parenthood.

They were cast as brother and sister, Adam and Sarah Braverman.

The same year they started in those roles, Graham and Krause began dating.

"One of the things that's been so fun is that it's so easy," Graham told Redbook about working with Krause.

"It's a lot to work with somebody and spend time with them, too."