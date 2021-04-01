MasterChef's Laura Sharrad is "not OK" right now. It doesn't have to be like this.

Yesterday, Laura Sharrad was not OK.

The MasterChef 2020 runner-up was caught in a tangle of negative feelings — "sick", "violated", "unsafe", "disgusted" — courtesy of a disturbing message sent to her via Instagram.

Sharrad didn't go into details about the nature of the message, except to say it was something "no woman should have to read". But she was upfront about how it made her feel.

"I feel a lot of things. All of them, bad things. Simply, it’s not OK," she wrote in an Instagram Story.

"I thought about posting this all afternoon, as I rarely share things about how I’m actually feeling. This is meant to be a happy place. Today I am not OK."

Watch: Laura beat out some of the series' all-stars to make it to the 2020 finale.



Video via Network 10

It's sadly familiar territory for the 26-year-old.

During the 'Back to Win' season of MasterChef last year, she was the target of unfair and blatantly gendered commentary on social media.

She was called 'smug' when she celebrated her victories and 'painful' when she openly displayed self-confidence.

She was called 'classless' when she showed frustration over a teammate's performance during a group challenge.

And she was criticised for 'always' cooking pasta — the very dish at which she's most proficient. (Just like other contestants who leaned on their talents for, say, desserts or dumplings.)