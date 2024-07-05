After The Bachelor, Laura Byrne was told she wasn't 'good enough' for Matty J. It became an obsession.

When The Bachelor Australia finale aired in 2017, it should have been one of the most exciting moments of Laura Byrne’s life.

The 'happily ever after' ending to her love story with Matty J was about to be revealed to the nation. But for Laura, the moment of joy was a little more 'anticlimactic.'

"Watching the finale episode, I mean, it's so long ago now, but it was pretty torturous that day," she reveals in a new conversation with Mamamia on the But Are You Happy podcast.

"It's really funny how much the public don't remember, because at the time I would have said 60 per cent of people didn't want us to be together," she says.

Laura admits her first touches of fame were far from easy, with negative attention directed towards her appearance throughout the show. Following the finale, things only got worse.

"You scrutinise yourself and you can be really cruel to yourself," she says. "Especially when people start pointing out things about you that you never realised you didn't like and then you start hating them.

"I'd never had Botox before The Bachelor. I'd never gone and gotten filler. I got really fixated on it and afterwards I went through this period where I was like, obsessively looking up things I could do to fix my face. And I did.

"I got filler in my cheeks, filler in my lips, I got Botox in my jaw; all of that in the space of a couple of weeks. And it was awful. I mean, I looked horrible. And I knew I looked horrible and even Matt was like 'please don’t do that again.'"

Matty J and Laura Byrne first met on reality TV, which saw them living under a microscope in the early days of their romance. Image: Instagram.