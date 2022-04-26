Laura Brown left Australia in her late 20s. On the weekend, Hollywood's biggest stars attended her wedding.

In her late 20s, Aussie journalist turned fashion mag royalty Laura Brown decided to move to New York from Sydney. It's something she had always dreamed of and from a young age, she knew she wanted to be a magazine editor.

Years down the track, Brown managed to do exactly that. She went from pulling freelance jobs from her Australian connections, to spending 11 years working her way to Executive Director of Harper's Bazaar before landing the top spot at InStyle, appointed as editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine.

And with an Instagram feed filled with images of her life in New York, plenty of celebrities and fashion editing shots, it makes sense why Brown's wedding over the weekend was a star-studded affair.

The highly anticipated wedding took place in Hawaii in an outdoor ceremony with a couple of hundred of guests in attendance.

Brown married long-term boyfriend Brandon Borror-Chappell, a writer and comedian.

The pair have been dating since 2015 and live in New York together.

And they do have an age gap, which Borror-Chappell referenced in an article he wrote titled, "My girlfriend is way more successful than I am and is 16 years older."

In the personal essay he wrote: "I think the curiosity stems from a combination of genuine interest in the age gap between Laura and me and the fact that she is successful - and quite publicly so. Her sunny disposition, quick wit, and obvious comfort in her own skin allow her to shine anywhere. And she is thoroughly decent, irritatingly creative, and has razor-sharp instincts, encouraging whomever is in her audience to feel naturally themselves."

Speaking to Mia Freedman on No Filter a few years prior, Brown said she met Borror-Chappell by chance. He was the breakfast waiter at a hotel she regularly stayed at, and they started flirting and "had good banter".

"I never was particularly good at New York dating culture. I think as I sort of grew up and was established, I was glad to meet someone that just made me feel better."