When The Bachelor‘s Laura Bryne stepped out of the limo, her hands dressed in her own jewels, she put herself front and centre in the competition for Matty’s heart.

Today, she’s one of the favourites, if not the favourite, to take away the crown.

But interestingly, from the moment she stepped onto our screens, quiet murmurings have fixated on one common thread: Does she look…maybe…a little bit… like Georgia Love? Also known as the woman who broke Matty’s heart in the last season of The Bachelorette?

In conjunction the Georgia Love lookalike claims, others believe she looks a little bit like The Duchess of Cambridge, too.

A post shared by Laura Byrne ???? (@ladyandacat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

So, a kind fan decided to ask Bryne about it, in the comments section of her latest Instagram post.