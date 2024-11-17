These are the trendy laundry accessories TikTok mums are raving about.

Let's be real—laundry isn't exactly the most glamorous chore. But the cool mums of #LaundryTok have found a way to make it… well, almost fun?

Forget about the usual laundry baskets that leave you wishing you could just throw your clothes on the floor instead.

We're talking about the trendy laundry accessories that are all the rage right now, and guess what? They're actually practical, too.

Watch: Can you hack it? Laundry hacks. Article continues after video.





The HAY laundry basket – $42

First up, the HAY laundry basket. Loved for its sleek design and sturdy construction, this basket has been a top choice for those looking to add some style to their laundry routine.

Made from durable plastic, it's available in two sizes and is perfect for tidying up everything from clothes to toys.

The only issue? It's often out of stock, and at $42, it's a bit of an investment for a simple laundry basket. You can check it out here.

Image: HAY