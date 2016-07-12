Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. The three missing Latta sisters have been found “safe and well”.

The mother of three girls who went missing from their father’s home last month has handed them into police.

Tracey Heuston and her three daughters Jaylee, 11, Matika, 9, and Zahara, 8, walked into the Greensborough Police Station yesterday morning after not being heard from for a number of days.

Missing Latta siblings: Search for mother Tracey Heuston and daughters enters fifth day https://t.co/zNhqSfH1f4 — The Age (@theage) July 3, 2016

A spokesperson for Victoria Police said everyone was “safe and well” and thanked the public and the media for their assistance in finding the girls.

It follows a public plea from their father Jason Latta last week.

“We can’t sleep,” he told The Age.

“All we want is to see the kids back … to know they’re safe.”

2. NRL player Corey Norman embroiled in sex tape controversy.

Parramatta Eels player Corey Norman has allegedly been filmed engaged in a sex act with a woman while a number of others can be seen in background taking illegal drugs.

The video was reportedly shopped around to a number of media outlets with a $150,000 price tag attached.

NRL player Corey Norman is under investigation over a video allegedly showing him in a shocking act. #9Today https://t.co/H6h8oLshqc — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 11, 2016

“A video is being shopped around to media outlets, including the Seven Network, for the ridiculous asking price of $150,000,” Seven News reported.

“We also understand Corey Norman’s manager has been offered the video at a price to take it off the market. The video is graphic, it is explicit. Norman can be seen in a room where drug taking appears to be taking place. The video does not show Norman taking drugs.”

It comes at a bad time for Norman, who is due to face court on Wednesday on drug possession charges.

Former Penrith hooker James Segeyaro was allegedly also in the room while the footage was shot.

3. Election latest: We have a winner, now the jockeying begins.

As the vote count neared the end of its ninth day yesterday, the ABC’s election computer added another two close-run Queensland seats to the Coalition’s haul.

In doing so, it awarded Malcolm Turnbull the security of a majority government, at the magic number of 76 House of Representative seats.

The seats of Flynn and Capricornica in central Queensland had looked set to fall to Labor in early counting, but a swathe of postal votes for the sitting Coalition MPs put them back in the Coalition column, the ABC reported.

Although Turnbull had already claimed victory, there had been some doubt as to whether the Government would be a minority or majority one.

Now that’s been cleared up, the Government will meet in Canberra today, as both Liberal and National party MPs jostle for positions.

The National party is expected to push for more power, as they have won an additional seat in the Parliament while retaining all their existing ones, and there are a number of vacant spots in the ministry, with some senior MPs failing to retain their seats.