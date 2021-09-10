I wore Kardashian-style latex leggings for a day in lockdown and... dear Lord.

March 2020 wasn't a good time for mankind. Generally.

There was the... obvious, about which we do not speak. But there was also another incident.

And yes it involved Paris Fashion Week and two well-known sisters in head-to-toe latex.

... you ok?

It wasn't so much that it was a dark day for fashion. In fact, it was the opposite.

The darkness came from what it meant for women and our time. Because when Kim Kardashian wears something, we all start wearing it - without the aid of professional people to dress us. So I had normal person questions about the latex.

DO U SOUND LIKE A BALLOON WHEN U WALK? Image: Getty.