LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'You're going to see these trends everywhere in summer.'

Have you listened to this week's episode of Nothing To Wear yet? It's all about the fashion I spotted on my recent trip to London.

The northern hemisphere is enjoying summer right now, so we're about to see these trends hit Aussie stores when spring/summer collections launch.

Listen to the podcast to hear more about each trend, then check out my options for each one below.

You can thank me when summer rolls around and you're already bang on trend!

Pale pastels

Forecast Amalfi Pleated Skirt. Image: The Iconic.

M.N.G Martina Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Calli Luca Jumpsuit. Image: The Iconic.

Ethnically inspired and Batik prints

Sleeveless Satin Slip Dress - Preview. Image: Target.

ShowPo Karla Two Piece Set. Image: ShowPo.

Atmos&Here Maldives Linen Blend Mini Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Leopard print

Cotton On Haven Maxi A-Line Leopard Skirt. Image Cotton On.

Sportsgirl Printed Crop Straight Denim Jean. Image: Sportsgirl.

H&M Leopard Espadrille Sneakers. Image: H&M.

Short skirts, shorts and skorts

DisshJulie Cream Tailored Skort. Image: Dissh.

Zara Mini Skirt With Bow Detail. Image: Zara.

ShowPo Elyssa Shorts. Image: ShowPo.

Boho and fringing details

M&S Pure Cotton Broderie Blouse. Image: M&S.

H&M Macrame Shopper. Image: H&M.

M.N.G Embroidered Detail Stress. Image: M.N.G.

Brights

Seed Linen Pleated Elasticated Pants. Image: Seed.

ShowPo Michelle Oversized Blazer. Image: ShowPo.

Madison The Label Daniella Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Satin and silk

SNDYS Camilla Maxi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Pilgrim Veronica Satin Pant. Image: The Iconic.

Primness Sunchaser Skirt. Image: The Iconic.

Red still reigns

Rubi Aries Bag. Image: The Iconic.

M.N.G Alba Shoes. Image: The Iconic.

Kmart Racer Back Midi Dress. Image: Kmart.

Toe sandals

Ravella Faith Sandals. Image: Myer.

Billini Zarai Sandals. Image: The Iconic.

Tony Bianco Lucie Sandals. Image: Tony Bianco.

