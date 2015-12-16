Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Daniel James Holdom seen with Khandalyce Stevenson in the days after her mother was killed.

Daniel Holdom charged over alleged murder of Khandalyce Pearce. STORY: https://t.co/KKqbXhPa0U #7News https://t.co/s40uXCRKt3 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) December 15, 2015

Two months after being charged with the murder of her mother, Karlie Pearce-Stevenson Daniel James Holdom was charged yesterday with the murder of Khandalyce Stevenson, 2.

The remains of Khandalyce were found in a suitcase dumped on the side of a South Australian highway near Wynarka, east of Adelaide, in July this year.

Police allege that Holdom killed Khandalyce while on the way to South Australia in the vicinity of the small NSW town of Wallaroo some time between 2.17am on December 19 and 12.52am on December 20 just days after killing her mother.

News Limited reports that witnesses saw with a man with Khandalyce several days after he had allegedly killed her mother.

NSW Homicide boss Detective Mick Willing said both mother and daughter had suffered “violent deaths.”

“All the details will come out in due course,” he said.

Meanwhile the Adelaide woman questioned over the murders and over the use of the bank account of Karlie Pearce-Stevenson has said that she will face no charges over the killings.

Police have previously said a man and at least two women “have been responsible for financial transactions” involving Pearce-Stevenson’s bank account and Centrelink payments in the years after her death.

Hazel Passmore told The Advertiser she would face “no charges in relation to murder.’’

She told the newspaper she was relieved that Holdom had been charged and when asked if she would face any charges, she said, “I don’t know … I don’t think so. No charges in relation to murder, anyway.”

2. Teenager accused of killing Jayde Kendall back in court.

The QLD teenager accused of killing schoolgirl Jayde Kendall is due back in court today.

Brenden Jacob Bennetts, 19, is charged with one count each of murder and interfering with a corpse.

The 16-year-old went missing in Gatton on August 14. A widespread search for her was conducted but two weeks later her body was found in a paddock.

Bennetts is expected to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

3. Los Angeles close down entire school district after ‘credible threat.’

The entire school district of Los Angeles, with more than 666,000 students and 1000 schools has been shut down with classes cancelled after police said was a “rare” threat.

The”electronic threat” received early Tuesday prompted the decision, school district police Chief Steve Zipperman said.

CNN reports that District superintendent Ramon Cortines told media the “message” referred to backpacks and “other packages.” He said many schools were threatened, though none by name.