Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Father slept through death of 11-year old daughter.

UPDATE: Police are continuing to search for answers after the murder of an 11-year-old girl in Brisbane last night https://t.co/62RiPgTmfj — 7News Yahoo7 (@Y7News) December 8, 2015

A 65-year old man who slept through his daughter’s violent death was interviewed in police custody yesterday but was released without charge.

The 11-year old girl was found in the bathroom of the Brisbane apartment complex about 1.50am on Tuesday after family friends called police.

Inspector Geoff Sheldon said the girl, named as Celeste Pearson, suffered a “violent death” but did not reveal how she was killed.

“It could be a murder, It could be a murder-suicide and really it doesn’t pay to have a closed mind in relation to these things,” he said.

The girl’s mother, Chiaki Pearson was found dead at a nearby construction site in Toowong. Police believe she took her own life.

Inspector Sheldon said on Tuesday afternoon the father was assisting them with inquiries.

“His assistance has been of great help trying to work out more about family life, the dynamic, what’s going on around the house, relationships and the history to this whole tragic scenario.”

Inspector Sheldon said police had been called to the apartment once in the past six months for a domestic violence-related incident, however when officers arrived no action was taken.

“For all intents and purposes it was your average family living in Brisbane and there’s no general welfare concerns along those lines,” he said.

The couple’s other daughter, an eight-year-old, was staying with family friends on Monday night. She is now in the care of Child Safety Services.

The principal of Milton State School, where the Celeste had just finished year six told The Courier Mail that the community was in deep shock and sadness.

“She was an enthusiastic, high-achieving and friendly young child who will be greatly missed by all her friends and teacher,” Principal Paul Zernike said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors will remain at the school to provide support.”

Meanwhile police have appealed for anyone who saw Chiaki Pearson’s car.

Anyone who believes they may have information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

Lifeline: 13 11 14.

2. Gerard Baden-Clay appeal decision seen as a blow to all women.

Domestic violence campaigners have said the decision by the QLD Court of Appeal set aside Gerard Baden-Clay’s murder conviction for the lesser charge of manslaughter is an injustice for all victims of domestic violence.

University of Queensland domestic violence expert Dr Lynne Baker told The Courier Mail said the decision threatened the value women placed on coming forward to authorities.