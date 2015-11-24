Bindi Irwin has shared her family's last ever photo on Instagram.

Bindi Irwin has paid a beautiful tribute to her late father Steve by posting the last ever Irwin family photo on Instagram.

The sweet photo of Steve, mum Terri, and kids Bindi and Bob was taken the day before The Crocodile Hunter’s premature death on September 4, 2006.

It was accompanied by the caption, “The last photo ever taken of us as a family. The day before I had to wave goodbye to my hero, without knowing it would be the last time. But Dad, I know you walk beside me always and your strength lives within me. I love you.”

Steve was killed shortly after being pierced in the heart by a stingray barb while filming the underwater documentary Ocean's Deadliest.

The international celebrity and father of two was 44.

Bindi Irwin has made endless headlines this year thanks to her endless brilliant performances on the US version of Dancing with the Stars.

WATCH Bindi Irwin’s performance on Dancing With the Stars. Post continues after video:

During the show, the 17-year-old dedicated a dance routine to her much-loved dad.

She has also spoken on-air about how his tragic death impacted her.

“It took a really long time to understand what actually happened,” Bindi said.

“For the rest of my life, I’ll kind of feel like he’s going to come home."

It's a beautiful memento of Steve and the young family.

Thanks for sharing, Bindi.

Have you been watching Bindi on DWTS?