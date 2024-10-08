Last Days of the Space Age is the only TV series that could bring Jesse Spencer back to Australia.

Last Days of the Space Age is the retro Australian drama taking us on a trip down memory lane, to Perth in 1979.

Set in a small suburban cul-de-sac nestled amongst the chaos of a city in turmoil, Last Days of the Space Age is tied together by the most peculiar string of events: a strike at a local power company, the arrival of Miss Universe contestants from around the globe, and the crashing US Space Station Skylab that threatens to hit the city head-on.

At a time when Perth was at the 'centre' of the world's headlines, the series turns our attention to three families.

Jesse Spencer takes a break from Hollywood to return home, starring as Tony Bissett – a family man and foreman at a local power plant who is leading the workers in a strike against management.

His wife Judy, played by the talented Radha Mitchell, works on the other side of the picket-line as an administrative assistant to management.

"I'm a bit nostalgic myself so being able to come back here to jump back into that time and that pace was really special ," Mitchell tells Mamamia.

"I'd been looking for a project in Australia for forever and this one finally came, it was a nice 1970s vignette about different families, it was quirky and funny with deeper elements," adds Spencer.

Radha Mitchell, Mackenzie Mazur, Emily Grant and Jesse Spencer in Last Days of the Space Age. Image: Disney.