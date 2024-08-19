EXCLUSIVE: Larry Emdur got the last laugh at the Logies.

The TV Week Logie Awards was Larry Emdur's night.

Not only did he take home the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter but he won the big one: the Gold Logie.

The Morning Show presenter joked in his speech about being "television's most axed man" and he wasn't wrong in admitting the odds were stacked against him.

Ahead of the Logies, Larry told Mamamia that he was just happy to be nominated. "I'm a winner already being nominated. That's really special to me. I'm at peace with whatever happens next," he said.

"It's very flattering. I think that's the only word. I've tried to find some different words, but that's the only word. I feel really flattered. And I was saying to someone yesterday, it's like a nice, big, warm hug."

Larry was asked by The Quicky host Claire Murphy if he had practiced his 'winning face', to which he replied "I haven't practiced that face. I have a really good losing face, but I haven't really thought about the winning face."

The veteran TV host wasn't filled with much confidence after an impromptu reading by celebrity psychic Jackie Gillies, who recently told Edmur on The Morning Show that "there will be no Gold for you."

"I get that, I've heard that a lot," Larry somberly replied.

Larry told Mamamia that it "was a real downer" to hear that reading from Jackie.

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards began with host Sam Pang mercilessly roasting the celebrity guests and Larry was not immune to his mockery.