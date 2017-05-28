Remember Bianca from 10 Things I Hate About You? Here's what she looks like now.

There’s a lot to be said for teenage superstars of the 90s and 00s. Lots of them are heartthrobs and pin-ups for a minute, but before you can say TV Hits, they’re gone from memory and relegated to the has-been pile.

But if you were a kid of the 90s, I’ll bet my entire DVD collection that The Secret World Of Alex Mack WAS your childhood.

Because really, who didn’t want to be Alex Mack? Larisa Oleynik, the actress who played the popular tween character, wore bad ass hats, overalls aplenty and could transform into a pile of liquid to solve local mysteries.

Even if her powers did come from being dumped with toxic chemicals, Alex Mack was seriously impressive.

Then, because all good things come to an end, Oleynik left her snapbacks behind and went on to star in the iconic teen film, 10 Things I Hate About You, where she played Kat Stratford's younger bratty-turned-nice-girl sister, Bianca Stratford.

Remember Bianca? The sister who said, "I like my Sketchers, but I love my Prada backpack," thought Joey Donner was the best guy in school despite a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt lusting after her as the good guy and wore THE formal dress of the early 00s.