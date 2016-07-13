Thank God. Lara Worthington baked a humble homemade cake for her son Rocket Zot.

See? Celebrity mum Lara Worthington is just like us.

The model – who is currently pregnant with baby number two – showed off her baking skills on Instagram, sharing a photo of a decadent chocolate cake she had made for her one-year-old son Rocket.

( WTF? Where did that time go? Happy birthday Rocket!)

A photo posted by Lara Worthington (@laraworthington) on Jul 12, 2016 at 7:13am PDT

Lara revealed that the cake took her “hours” to make…partly because she is celebrating her one-year-old’s big day on a remote island in Spain, which probably makes finding ingredients near impossible.

While it’s no Women’s Weekly birthday cake (I personally feel as though Rocket would have loved the robot or the train cake), it’s still better than the cake I had for my first birthday.