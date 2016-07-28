The notoriously private Lara Worthington (nee Bingle), who has obscured her life from the prying eye of the media since marrying husband Sam Worthington, has opened up about the reality of being a working mum.

Due to give birth to her second child in the coming months — a brother or sister to 16-month-old son Rocket Zot — the model and skincare aficionado sat down with New Idea yesterday to talk all things motherhood.

And being a mum, she says, is the hardest thing she’s ever done.

Still can’t believe how lucky I am. 28.12.2014 #oneyearagoyesterday #married A photo posted by Lara Worthington (@laraworthington) on Dec 29, 2015 at 3:33pm PST

“Being a mum is the hardest job in the world, but it definitely is the most rewarding,” The Base founder said.